OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Jan. 08
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Jan. 8, 2020

Ted Grussing Photography

Ted Grussing Photography

mugshot photo
By Ted Grussing
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 10:34 a.m.

I took this shot of a great blue heron a few days ago down at the ponds … it was a beautiful image but it needed a little quiet time added to the image … so we now have this amazing creature gliding over a mystic pond, approaching the shoreline and preparing for a landing where he will take up his post hunting for fish that swim close to shore. Thanks to Arizona Game and Fish there is a continuous buffet of tasty fish to dine on. Thousands upon thousands of fish are stocked in each pond … most of them end up in streams, rivers and lakes and they will be the fittest who survive life in the ponds, while the less fit end up as food for a plethora of predators such as our heron friend. The days and weeks roll by and daily some survive and some do not and in the end we all leave … in the interim, there is life to be lived, beauty to be found and shared … kindness to be experienced and passed on.

When Henry Luce purchased Life magazine in 1936 he had a vision for the magazine which was:

“To see life; to see the world; to eyewitness great events; to watch the faces of the poor and the gestures of the proud; to see strange things — machines, armies, multitudes, shadows in the jungle and on the moon; to see man’s work — his paintings, towers and discoveries; to see things thousands of miles away, things hidden behind walls and within rooms, things dangerous to come to; the women that men love and many children; to see and take pleasure in seeing; to see and be amazed; to see and be instructed..”

The story of Life is a fascinating read and you can find it at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life_(magazine) The magazine was first published on January 4th 1883, 137 years ago.

I had a beautiful flight this evening … it was quiet, cloudy and the sky was void of other aircraft … I turned the engine off about seven miles out and returning to Sedona, I quietly slipped through the sky and landed as silently as the heron in this photo.

Have a joyful day and anticipate that good things will happen … smile … we are here and alive!

Cheers

Ted

At early morn, refreshed I rose again

To see yet more of all this wondrous life.

Max Ehrmann

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sedona Pathways ... our daily journey Jan. 14, 2015
Meal for one
At the ponds
Blue and blue
bleak days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News