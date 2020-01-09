Election 2020: Packets available to run for Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Jerome council

VERDE VALLEY — Not only is 2020 a presidential election year, but Arizona cities and counties will be holding many elections as well.

In Cottonwood, the mayor and four council positions will be up for grabs. Clarkdale is voting on the four-year term mayoral seat, two four-year council seats and one two-year council seat; Jerome elects all five council members every even-numbered year and chooses a mayor itself.

CITY OF COTTONWOOD

Thursday, Jan. 9. was the first day Council and Mayor candidate packets — packets containing the forms and petitions required — were available from the office of City Clerk Marianne Jiménez, whose office is at 824 N. Main St.

The offices held by Mayor Tim Elinski, elected councilors Tosca Henry and Ruben Jauregui and the appointed councilors, Jackie Nairn and Debbie Wilden, are up for election in 2020.

Nairn’s seat —for which Kyla Allen was elected to a four-year term in 2016 — is for a two-year remaining term. All other seats are four-year terms.

In order to be on the Aug. 4, 2020 primary election ballot, completed packets and petitions must be filed with Jimenez’ office by April 6, 5 p.m. Each petitions must include the signature of at least 210 Cottonwood residents.

Prospective candidates must have resided within the city limits since at least Aug. 4, 2019, be 18 years of age or older and be a qualified elector as of Aug. 4, 2020.

Candidate nomination forms may be filed, beginning March 9, with the city clerk, at 824 North Main Street, Cottonwood.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to contact Jiménez, the city clerk, at 928-340-2727, to set an appointment to acquire a packet and review the election process.

TOWN OF CLARKDALE

The Town of Clarkdale will hold mayoral and council elections in 2020 and some important dates in the process have been announced. In order to be on the Aug. 4, 2020 primary election ballot, completed packets and petitions must be filed with Town Clerk Mary Ellen Dunn between March 9 and 5 p.m. on April 6.

Candidate petitions must have a minimum of 40 signatures and not more than 80.

A canvass of the Aug. 4 election results will determine if the Nov. 3 general election for local candidates will be required.

Seats available on the Aug. 4 primary ballot are the four-year term mayoral seat, held by Doug Von Gausig, the four-year council seats held by Richard Dehnert and Scott Buckley and the two-year council seat currently held by Debbie Hunseder.

This year, each potential candidate must first file a statement of interest prior to receiving candidate nomination packet. Statements of interest and packets are available at the clerk’s office, 39 N. Ninth Street, at the Town Hall complex, or on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Nomination packets are available Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The town clerk’s office can be contacted at 928-639-2453 for additional information.

TOWN OF JEROME

A statement of interest must be filed with the office of Town Clerk Candace Gallagher before collecting any signatures. It’s recommended that this is submitted immediately upon picking up a packet.

On a petition, each candidate will need between seven and 12 signatures of registered voters in Jerome.

Each candidate must complete the Financial Disclosure form. A fillable form is available on the town website, jeromeaz.gov, under “election information.”

Each candidate must file all required documents in the clerk’s office between March 9 and April 6, 2020.

Each candidate who receives and/or spends more than $500 in any combination — for example, if you receive a $250 donation and then spend that $250 on the campaign, or if a candidate spends $500 of their own money on the campaign, then a Statement of Organization as a political committee must be filed within 10 days of reaching that threshold.

Questions can be directed to Gallagher at (928) 634-7943 or c.gallagher@jerome.az.gov.