Election 2020: Yavapai County office requirements simple; number of offices is vast

PRESCOTT — Big changes are coming to Yavapai County leadership this year.

Not only did Sheriff Scott Mascher announce in November that he won’t seek re-election in 2020, but District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman also recently said he definitely won’t try to hang onto his position, either. Combine that with what appear to be at least a few contested re-election bids, and 2020 county elections look like they could be as interesting as state or national races.

Offices that will be voted on this year include Board of Supervisors, Sheriff, County Attorney, Assessor, Recorder, County School Superintendent, Treasurer, and two Superior Court judge positions. Primary elections are set for Tuesday, Aug. 4, with the general election set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Packets are available at apps.yavapai.us/candidatepacketdownload/ or by visiting the County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St. in Prescott. Call 928-771-3250 for information.

While simple filing can sometimes be done online, the staff of the County Recorder’s office recommends at least one trip to their office in person by the candidate to ensure the entire filing packet is complete and to answer questions. Candidates should call the Recorder’s office to set up an appointment.