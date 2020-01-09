OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 09
Letter: Canadian cost comparison shows need for U.S. healthcare reform

Originally Published: January 9, 2020 10:12 a.m.

Editor:

I am a nurse practitioner and the owner of Sanctuary Cove Healthcare, but more importantly I am also a healthcare consumer.

A prescription that I MUST have costs me over $470 dollars out of pocket in the U.S. and costs the same with GoodRx. I am now getting the medication from a Canadian pharmacy for about $100, much cheaper than in the U.S.

Big Pharma is the top lobbying organization in Washington, DC, and spent $27.5 million on lobbying activities in 2018! Healthcare costs in this country in general for those patients without insurance is not affordable.

Even WITH healthcare insurance, there are rising deductible costs, and many plans have such high premiums, most middle class patients are unable to afford even basic health insurance.

I don’t know the answer, but as a provider, I am seeing clients that are more and more unhappy with their healthcare insurance or have chosen not to get insurance at all.

There are some of my patients that need emergent care, and won’t go to the ER because it costs so much. I don’t have any answers, but I will continue to offer my patients affordable prices for as long as I am able.

I hope that I can continue this model of healthcare going forward. If those politicians in Washington had to navigate the healthcare in this country, I am sure changes drastic changes would be made in a timely manner.

Donna Buchanan, FNP-BC

Cottonwood

