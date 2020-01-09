Letter: Thank you Gary Krupa on VOC incorporation efforts
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 10:10 a.m.
Editor:
We are thrilled to see that Gary Krupa has taken up the torch to lead the VOC to incorporation.
The time has come for our self determination. Thank you Gary.
We would like contact information for networking on this effort.
Shaun and Anna Symond
Village of Oak Creek
