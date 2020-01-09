OFFERS
Letter: Thank you Gary Krupa on VOC incorporation efforts

Originally Published: January 9, 2020 10:10 a.m.

Editor:

We are thrilled to see that Gary Krupa has taken up the torch to lead the VOC to incorporation.

The time has come for our self determination. Thank you Gary.

We would like contact information for networking on this effort.

Shaun and Anna Symond

Village of Oak Creek

