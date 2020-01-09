OFFERS
Letter: We’ve got your attention and we will prevail

Originally Published: January 9, 2020 10:11 a.m.

Editor:

The movement to declare Yavapai County as a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County was influenced by Mohave County’s, movement.

The movement in Yavapai County started in November with just four people working together to get the ball rolling. It has been very rewarding to work in this group. From this to this - the Arizona 2nd Amendment Sanctuary City, County and Reservation movement is not active in 9 of 15 counties.

As Samuel Adams said: “It does not require a majority to prevail, but rather an irate, tireless minority keen to set brush fires in people’s minds.”

We got the attention of all who can make our 2nd Amendment respected and so can you.

Rose Sperry

Cottonwood

Proclamation in support of right to guns up for review by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors
Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County
Letter: How do I go about joining well-regulated militia ... and buy a musket?
Editorial: County taking right steps in review of religious land uses
Letter: Conflicting point of view

