Mayor, three council seats up for election in Camp Verde

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 12:22 p.m.

photo

CAMP VERDE — Come Aug. 4, Mayor Charlie German, Vice Mayor Dee Jenkins and Council Members Jessie Murdock and Buck Buchanan will have the opportunity to run to keep their seats on the Camp Verde Town Council.

However, the above-mentioned council members and anyone else interested in serving on Camp Verde’s municipal council must file a statement of interest before collecting nomination signatures, Town Clerk Cindy Pemberton said Monday.

Council candidate packets are now available at campverde.az.gov and at Pemberton’s office, 473 S. Main St. Suite 102.

According to Arizona Revised Statute 16-311, the following properly executed forms must be submitted to the town clerk’s office for the official filing of ones candidacy no earlier than March 9 and no later than April 6:

• Petition containing at least 106 signatures;

• The nomination paper, declaration of qualification and a campaign finance statement include in the declaration that states the candidate has no final outstanding judgments against himself/herself of more than an aggregate of $1,000 due to a failure to comply with or enforcement of Title 16, Chapter 6, Arizona Revised Statutes (signed under penalty of perjury);

• The financial disclosure statement is prescribed by the Secretary of State.

A candidate must file a statement of organization to form a candidate committee within 10 days of meeting the committee criteria.

For additional requirements and restrictions, refer to A.R.S. § 16-905.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

