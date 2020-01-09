Michael Mathews to serve as 2020 Cottonwood vice mayor

COTTONWOOD — In 2017, it was Ruben Jauregui. In 2018, it was Kyla Allen, and in 2019, it was Tosca Henry. In 2020, the vice mayor of Cottonwood will be Michael Mathews.

In each of the past three years, the Cottonwood Council has annually selected one of its own members to serve as the vice mayor for the year. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Council voted, 6-0, to have Mathews take on that role for 2020.

“As vice mayor, Ms. Henry set the bar really high,” Mathews said. “I will reach for that bar.”

While the position of vice mayor, in Cottonwood’s structure, doesn’t have a great deal of delineated day-to-day responsibilities, there is the opportunity to fill in and run council meetings or work sessions if the mayor is absent, gaining valuable experience and seeing things from the mayor’s point of view.

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski is elected separately by voters.

There are also meetings with organizations or other governments and special events where the vice mayor represents the city, or at least the Council. The mayor, per municipal code, shall not be absent himself from the city for a greater period than 15 days without the consent of the council.

Henry pointed out that it’s been discussed among council members, in the past, that the vice mayor title ought to go to an elected council member, chosen to serve on council by the voters, rather than appointed by the rest of the council as a replacement. Both Jackie Nairn and Debbie Wilden were appointed to the council this year.

With Jauregui (who wasn’t at Tuesday’s meeting) and Henry having already served in the role, the only elected council members who would haven’t served would be Mathews and Doug Hulse. Both were just elected to council in the summer of 2018.

Hulse motioned to select Mathews for vice mayor, and Henry seconded the motion. Mathews smiled as he said “yes” in the roll-call vote of his own appointment.

“I appreciate that council has confidence in me,” Mathews said. “But it’s not really a big title. It’s a position to be filled, as a backup for the mayor.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council interviewed several candidates for various volunteer boards and commissions. The only commission that had no competitive pairings vying for a position was the Board of Adjustment, as Jody Makuch, a longtime commander and officer with the Cottonwood Police Department and a U.S. Army veteran, and Richard Pierce, a Yavapai College senior information technology specialist who holds a doctorate in education.

The other commission positions will go to volunteers to be chosen by the Council in the weeks ahead, based on the interviews. The Council is set to hold a work session in its chambers at 826 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood at 6 p.m. Tuesday.