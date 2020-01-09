Mingus girls soccer returns to action with win over Chandler Seton Catholic Prep

Mingus Union girls soccer picked up where they left off in 2019 in their first game in almost a month.

The Marauders (4-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) beat Chandler Seton Catholic Prep 1-0 on Tuesday night at home.

“I thought we were going to be evenly matched, looking at their records and our record and talking to the coach,” Mingus head coach Calvin Behlow said. “He’s got a lot of injuries, we’ve got some injuries. He’s got a short side. He’s only got 15 girls, I only kept 15 or 16 on varsity, so I thought it was going to be a good game. It’s a game that we wanted to win, that I thought we needed to win, that we could win and our girls played great.”

The win was the Marauders’ fourth straight in their first game since their 2-1 win over Gilbert Mesquite on Dec. 16. It was Seton’s first game since Dec. 13; a lot of teams play in winter break tournaments but Mingus Union and the Sentinels did not.

The Marauders had most of the possession and almost all the chances in the game.

“We had our mistakes, but we didn’t cost us, we worked hard in our offensive third in the second half, those were our adjustments,” Behlow said. “At half time I basically just told the girls the difference between us scoring a goal and not scoring a goal is just execution. We’re seeing it, we’re thinking it, we know what to do, we’re just not doing it and then in the second half I moved some girls around, moved (senior midfielder/forward) Marli (Urueta) out to the outside to give her some space, put (senior midfielder) Jaiden (Behlow) on the outside to give her some space and it was really effective for us to be able to get that goal.”

Junior Sadie Backus scored the winner in the 51st minute, assisted by Jaiden Behlow and junior midfielder/defender Neveah Monhollen.

“It was a good goal,” Calvin Behlow said.

Photo Gallery Mingus girls soccer tops Chandler Seton Catholic Prep gallery 010720

The first soccer rankings won’t debut until Tuesday but it could be a big win for the Marauders. In their last game the Sentinels lost just 2-0 to unbeaten Prescott. The Badgers beat Mingus Union 6-0.

“It won’t play big yet, because there’s only four or five games and we played pretty much the same team,” Calvin Behlow said. “We both lost to the same team, Prescott, which I think is a top three or four team. They’re phenomenal. They lost to Prescott 2-nothing, we lost to Prescott but we had some injuries late in that game that cost us four goals. It was the first game, we didn’t really know what to expect, I knew they were going to be good. This game will be big because Seton Catholic’s a good team, they’re going to beat some teams, which always helps We still gotta worry about the Grand Canyon Region, where everybody beats up on each other, so it’s kinda what we’re looking forward to.”

Calvin Behlow said it was tough for the Marauders to overcome their rust after their lack of games lately but was proud of how the seniors like midfielder/forward Felicia Bueno, defender Gabriella San Felice and goalkeeper Zoey Arwine.

“It was hard to knock the rust off, it took a little while,” Calvin Behlow said. “I think execution showed in the first where we just weren’t doing what we needed to do when we needed to do it. So it’s kinda tough to do that. My seniors stepped up big Jaiden, Felicia, Gabby, Zoe, Marli. It was a senior leadership game I mean everybody played a role I could not imagine being a fan in the stands listening to me yell at those girls because I’m really tough on them but they know it’s because I know what they’re capable of and I’ve been doing this with some of them for 15 years.”

UP NEXT

The Marauders travel to Buckeye Youngker on Tuesday. Their next home game is Jan. 17 against Mohave.

“We’ve got five practices between now and our next game so I’m hoping to get some I’m hoping to get some good practices in there and then we go to Youngker, a team that we should be able to try some new stuff with,” Calvin Behlow said on Tuesday. “The season’s upon on. We got eight games left or something like that and it’s time to start playing.”