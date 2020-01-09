YCSO: Man bonded out with stolen credit card, girlfriend’s help

CAMP VERDE — A 40-year-old man is back in the Camp Verde Detention Center after he was arrested on a new burglary charge — and he was out of jail, allegedly, after his bond was paid illegally.

In a news release, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Michael A. Ellison, 40, was booked Tuesday after he was allegedly found in possession of stolen jewelry taken from a burglary in Cornville earlier that day. At about 4:30 p.m., a YCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop and found Ellison inside the vehicle.

Ellison was arrested and booked on a theft charge and remains in-custody on a cash-only bond of $25,000. However, deputies are also working with the County Attorney and courts to reinstate Ellison’s fraudulent bond on drug charges.

On Dec. 14, 2019, a man contacted YCSO to report he had used his credit to book a room at a Sedona-area resort on Nov. 28, and the next day, he noticed his card information had been used to post a $13,625 bail bond.

Deputies learned his credit was fraudulently used to allegedly bond out Ellison, who had been an inmate at the Camp Verde Detention Center.

The credit-card victim does not know Ellison.

Ellison was released from the jail as a result of the alleged fraudulent use of the victim’s card. His pending cases involved numerous drug-related charges resulting from a Partner Against Narcotics Trafficking investigation.

The transaction occurred via an online bonding service. The deputy immediately began working to restore credit to the victim’s account through the bonding company

Deputies contacted the resort where the victim used his credit card and learned Ellison’s girlfriend, Jasmine Sizelove, 30, a resident of the Village of Oak Creek, was an employee there. Resort security personnel confirmed that Sizelove allegedly handled the transaction involving the victim and thus had access to the credit card information.

Deputies then were able to review a jail phone call in which inmate Ellison and Sizelove allegedly discuss efforts to post bond for him.

On Dec. 21, deputies located Sizelove in the Village of Oak Creek and arrested her, though she denied any involvement. She was booked into jail on charges including three counts of fraud, and two counts of fraud by impersonation. She remains in-custody on a cash-only $50,000 bond.

An assisting YCSO detective began reviewing video and audio contacts Ellison had with his sister and with Sizelove while he was an inmate. Regarding Sizelove, Ellison told his sister that his girlfriend is a “good hustler,” and asks her to come up with a way to bond him out of jail.

During another conversation with his sister, Ellison is heard explaining that he needs to get out of jail because he is facing up to “15 years in prison.”

During the detectives’ review, it was learned there were several attempts to use credit card information belonging to various resort guests in an attempt to post a bond. The detective did extensive work to determine that a majority of the IP addresses for these transactions were from Sizelove’s cell phone.

The investigation remained active, pending subpoenas to a communication carrier requesting the identity of a specific IP address involving the bond payment itself. In late December, the detective confirmed it was registered to the Sizelove home on Verde Valley School Road in the Village of Oak Creek.



Meanwhile, Ellison remained out on bond pending court action on the bond fraud.