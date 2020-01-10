Full musical menu this week at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.

Musician: Christy Fisher

Date: Wed, Jan 15

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Acoustic pop and rock lay the foundation with a bit of bluegrass thrown in for good measure. Jerome musician Christy Fisher (vocals, ukulele, keyboard) will be leading a fun blend of acoustic pop and rock covers and original songs by (vocals, ukulele, keyboard).

For more information visit www.christyfisher.com.

Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice

Date: Thurs, Jan 16

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Dan Rice hosts Sedona’s best Open Mic, every Thursday night. Open Mic is an opportunity to hear professional musicians along with new musicians hoping to break into the music scene, all on the same night.

Each musician is allotted time to play, and musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Musician: Robin Bryer

Date: Fri, Jan 17

Time: 3:30-6 p.m.

Guitar by Robin Bryer. Robin is the owner of the Predator Zip Line (located at Out of Africa) and is also an up and coming Sedona musician.

Robin has always loved music and playing guitar. His hobby is becoming more of a passion, and he’s been performing in Sedona music venues.

Robin plays guitar and sings at Vino Di Sedona almost every Friday afternoon.

Musician: David & Luke Harvey

Date: Fri, Jan 17

Time: 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Friday night music by long-time Sedona singer-songwriter David Harvey, and his musician son, Luke Harvey. David performs classic rock covers and originals, including songs from his CD “Ten Years Running.”

According to David, “Music is a catalyst of expression, it can touch you, but you cannot touch it. Experienced only through the moment of sound.

What music means is still yet to be discovered.” David and Luke will be joined by Sedona drummer, Ed Barattini.

Musician: Saturday Wine Tasting w/ music by Rick Cyge

Date: Sat, Jan 18

Time: 3:30-6 p.m.

Saturday Wine Tasting features instrumental entertainment by local guitarist Rick Cyge.

Cyge, a seasoned performer with over 45 years on stage and a veteran of the Boston-area folk and acoustic music scene of the 1970s and '80s, performed as a solo singer/guitarist in that vibrant scene and honed his skills as not only a top-notch and well respected guitarist, performer and composer, but also became a highly sought after side man whose talents enhanced the sounds of those he accompanied both live and in the studio.

Musician: Shawn Johnson

Date: Sat, Jan 18

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Shawn Johnson is a musician, singer-songwriter, based out of Tempe AZ. His high energy, soul filled, acoustic rock sound will draw you in and leave you wanting more. He has played 1000s of shows and has hundreds of original songs, and plays all kinds of covers.

His musical influences include Paul Simon, Jack Johnson, Blues Traveler, Ani Difranco, Barenaked Ladies, Ben Harper, Dave Matthews, and Counting Crows.

Musician: D.L. Harrison

Date: Sun, Jan 19

Time: 6-9 p.m.

It’s Sunday Funday with 2016 Prescott Idol winner and 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge Winner D.L. Harrison.

D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy, yet relaxing, rock and blues show.

Musician: Rick Busbea

Date: Mon, Jan 20

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Music Monday with music by Rick Busbea. Rick has been on the Sedona music scene for over five years, and his lively upbeat shows have given him the reputation of a “must see” musician while in Sedona.

Rick plays some originals, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.”

This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play.

KB’s Open Jam

Date: Tues, Jan 21

Time: 6-9 p.m.

KB Bren hosts a monthly Open Jam. Previously a monthly open mic has been switched to an open jam.

You’ll have to ask KB when you get here what’s different and how the night is going to be run; he intends to put different musicians together to jam for at least a portion of the night.