‘Gauguin from the National Gallery, London’ premiere onscreen Jan. 23

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Gauguin from the National Gallery, London.”

The event will show in Sedona on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Gauguin from the National Gallery, London” is a new 60-minute documentary about the life and work of Paul Gauguin narrated by actor Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair, Colette).

The film will be followed by a 30-minute private view of the National Gallery exhibition The Credit Suisse Exhibition: Gauguin Portraits, while it is currently on display in London.

Filmed in Tahiti, France, the Marquesas Islands and the UK, the documentary will explore Gauguin’s extraordinary — and often problematic — artistic achievement, with commentary from his descendants, artists and world experts.

The film examines Gauguin’s legacy not only through the lens of art history, but also those of gender and post-colonial politics, reassessing the artist’s treatment of young indigenous women and his role in 19th century French colonialism.

The private view of this first-ever exhibition of Gauguin’s portraits was filmed exclusively for cinemas in high definition with stunning close-ups.

Hosted by art historian and broadcaster Kate Bryan who will welcome the cinema audience, the engaging and insightful guided tour is led by the exhibition co-curator Christopher Riopelle, with illuminating commentary from expert contributors including painter and sculptor Maggi Hambling, and artist and writer Billy Childish.

This special screening event is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

“Gauguin from the National Gallery, London” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.