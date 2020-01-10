It’s Llory and the Combo crew this week at Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, Jan. 18, Main Stage welcomes back the Verde Valley’s favorite rock and roll band, Llory McDonald and Combo Deluxe.



Band members Llory McDonald, Darryl Icard and Steve Botterweg combine covers and original songs to bring a unique flavor to their shows. It is nearly impossible to stay seated when Llory and the boys start rockin’ the house.



Known throughout the state as one of Arizona’s best bands, this is a not to be missed show. Show starts at 9 p.m. This is a 21+ event and there is no cover.

The third Friday of the month is always a good night when DJ ill.Ego is playing his special selection of music. The dance floor will be packed on January 17, with the sounds of bass, hip hop, old school, Latin and top 40. DJ ill.

Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona. Ill.Ego has opened for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. His twice monthly gigs at Main Stage are always a good time. This event is free and is for 21+ only.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature various dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays also have various dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with Andrew Benassi starting at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every fourth Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.