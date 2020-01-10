Old Corral this week features rock to country & blues to funky

2020 is here and the Old Corral in Cornville is cranking and shaking up live entertainment on the weekends.

For example, first and third Fridays it’s karaoke with Tim and Renee of Diversity. These pros know how to make a great night happen with humor, music and a welcoming presence.

Which, predictably, adds up to be a whole lot of fun. January is the first month, so come on out and show your stuff.

Then Saturday, get ready for the Izzies to turn classic rock inside out. Most bands in this genre feature favorites from the 1960s and ‘70s, with an occasional nod to a now aging punk or alternative hit.

Laying down the bass lines is Jim (J.J.) Jordan, who lays out a fat, precise foundation while adding vocals.

Having toured with J.J. for decades and as a co-member of Iron Butterfly with him, lead guitarist Bill Carron brings some of the smoothest and most expressive instrumental solos and accompaniment anywhere.

Sharing lead guitar duties is John Heath. He is a fine singer, as well, delivering lead vocals in the alternative rock realm with true authority.

On drums is, without question, the most in-demand percussionist in the region in the name of Clay Harper.

Harper not only finds, but defines the “pocket” in both the rhythm and the beat, bringing together bandmates to precision and driving dancers to the floor.

Earlier in the week, there is other fun going on starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins.

Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.