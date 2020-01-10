Paint your own masterpiece this weekend at Paint-N-Party in Old Town Cottonwood

Paint-N-Party in Epiphany on Pima prides itself on hiring the best local artists who can teach you how to paint any kind of works of art.

Friday, Jan. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., learn how to paint ravens hopping around in the snow.

Saturday, Jan. 18. from 6:30-8:30 p.m., discover how much fun it is to paint pink prickly pears.

Sunday, Jan. 19, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., a professional artist will guide you through painting your version of the Sonoran moon shining in the night sky.

Sign up at Events on 3 Kings Kasbar Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/3kingskasbar/events



Each party lasts for two hours. Your admission to any party is $35 per person and includes your art supplies and one beverage (cocktail, beer, soda).