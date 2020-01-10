Reds keeps music going strong in 2020

Here we at the start of the new year and Reds Restaurant keeps the music going, featuring some of Sedona’s finest performing musicians week after week.

A classy lounge, ambient décor, great food and service combine with talented musicians performing live to create the perfect atmosphere for a wonderful meal and night out in Sedona.

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6 to 9 p.m., it’s David Vincent Mills on the keyboard.

Mills is an accomplished composer and keyboardist with many years of performing in Sedona behind him.

His background music blends perfectly with the enjoyment of a fine meal and evening.

Thursday, Jan. 16, 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Lyndsay Cross on keyboards and vocals.

Cross is talented performer playing all over the greater Sedona area.

She brings years of musical experience to the table and hopes to become a regular performer at Reds Restaurant.

Friday, Jan. 17, Andrew Daniel Cates performs from 6 to 9 p.m. in the lounge.

Cates brings to life songs of the Southwest and brings a healing vibe with good time songs; sappy love songs and heart-felt ballads of truth all about love, life and good times, raising the vibe one song at a time.

Through his healing journey, Andrew has found music to be that… healing.

He now writes unattached to any specific genre but considers his sound as “Desert Country,” breaking barriers by being true to the spirit and the soul.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 6 to 9 p.m., in the lounge it’s Jerry McFarland.

McFarland is a singer/songwriter with a treasure trove of music at his command.

He can perform almost any song made popular through the decades and ads a bit of history to each song he performs.

His great voice combines with exquisite guitar work creating a perfect blend bound to enthrall any audience.

The restaurant is located at 2250 S.R. 89A, Sedona. Call 928-340-5321.