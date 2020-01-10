Take a delicious plant-based adventure at Sedona VegFest

Calling all foodies. Sedona VegFest 2020 is coming, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19, at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Healthy World Sedona has presented this educational and inspirational event, created specifically and exclusively for people who eat.

This is a very special year for VegFest, in many ways, which means it’s an especially great year to attend. One of the best reasons is the chance to learn from and interact with some amazing chefs and to enjoy their unique creations.

Whether you enjoy cooking or just enjoy watching others cook, you won’t want to miss the outstanding cooking demonstrations being performed each day. Join prominent plant-based chefs and culinary instructors from the region during five dynamic sessions in a fun, interactive atmosphere. You’ll learn how to create practical, tasty dishes that will keep you healthy as well as happy.

VegFest Lunch Demos

Love the food that loves you back while taking a culinary jaunt across the globe. Executive Chef Jason Wyrick and culinary master Linda Voorhis have each created a special themed meal designed to astound the taste buds and highlight the beauty and bountiful flavors of whole food, plant-based cuisine that transcends borders.

Saturday morning, Jan. 18, enjoy a visit to the food lover’s haven of Indonesia with Chef Jason Wyrick (owner of Casa Terra and The Vegan Taste). See how to maximize the subtle intricacies of balancing distinctive flavors to create the taste pillars of a classic yellow curry dish known for its complexity in flavor.

Then on Sunday morning, Jan. 19, escape to the Mediterranean coastal country of Morocco with Vegan Culinary Instructor Linda Voorhis (founder of Veganification).

Watch her create an amazing traditional North African stew showcasing layers of flavor built from regional savory and sweet components.

And the best part about Jason’s and Linda’s mouth-watering demonstrations is that you can enjoy these healthy and flavorful creations for lunch at VegFest immediately after seeing them prepared.

Special Topic Cooking Demos

After lunch each day, the fun continues with two additional cooking demonstrations. On Saturday, Jan. 18, Vegan Culinary Instructor and founder of Plant 2 Platter Chris Kalinich presents “Dishing Up the Daily Dozen.” It’s an engaging, practical class highlighting savory sauces and spreads that feature the optimal health foods identified by plant-based guru Dr. Michael Greger.

And on Sunday, Jan. 19, prepare to be amazed at how easy it is to create delicious, entirely non-dairy versions of yogurt, cream cheese, sour cream, many varieties of cheese, and other delights. Jodi Paige, founder and CCO (Chief Cheese Officer) of the highly acclaimed and fast-growing Virgin Cheese company, will show you how it’s done at her entertaining and informative “Ditchin’ Dairy” demo.

“Ask the Chef”

At a special program on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18, you’ll have an additional opportunity to interact with all four of these gifted food experts at the “Ask the Chef” session. Bring your questions and find out how these chefs think and work in the kitchen.

So Much More

Of course, Sedona VegFest is a whole lot more than just great cooking demos. Dr. Michael Greger leads a who’s who of outstanding and entertaining experts who will be speaking in the auditorium over the two full days of the event.

They’ll bring you up to date on the latest science-based information about the benefits of a whole food, plant-based lifestyle for improving personal health and preserving our environment, all while preventing the suffering and unnecessary death of our animal cousins.

Two dozen exhibitors will have plant-based food and other products and services to offer.

General admission tickets for Sedona VegFest are only $30 per day or $50 for both days. Students with IDs and veterans may attend for $20 per day or $30 for both days. Children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult. Optional lunch tickets are $12.50 each day.

For a complete schedule visit healthyworldsedona.com/vegfest2020. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. For further information, call 928-821-6754 or write to info@healthyworldsedona.com.