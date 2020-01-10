Thunder & Lightnin’ lighting it up at Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill this Saturday, Jan. 18, features Thunder & Lightnin’. Perhaps northern Arizona’s most unique and popular entertainment offering, they’re back in the room where it all started three years ago.

In that time, Thunder & Lightnin’ has come a long way from the back door and TV stage they struck in the bar. Now they are among the region’s top festival, event and concert acts, performing on the elevated and lighted stage in the large rear dining room.

Last year alone they were concert headliners at 8 venues throughout the region, including a headliner appearance at the Coconino County Fair.

The boys light up the house with their genre bending performances using instruments often thought best suited for a simple string band. Rob Gibbs on banjo, guitars, and harmonica, Arizona fiddle icon Tony Cook, funky dancin’ Tom Wehr on bass and Steve Estes slinging the 12-string guitar provide the foundation, letting lead vocals and crystalline three-part harmonies take it from there.

Plus, there’s always a good dose of back and forth with the audience.

Though bluegrass roots inform the entire performance, frequent diversions into arenas scarcely visited by these instruments are real crowd pleasers. Honky-tonk, country, rock, Cajun and funk provide those diversions. With the good-time grassy mountain music setting the mood, it is, in a word, fun.

Expect a tight precise musical presentation, great vocals, spot-on harmonies, and lots of great fun with friends. Come early for best seats. Reservations are recommended for parties of four or more.

The Grasshopper Grill is located at 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville. (928) 649-9211.