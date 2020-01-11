OFFERS
Sat, Jan. 11
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Beaver Creek students benefit from Sedona Literacy Program

Things are looking up for Beaver Creek third graders Frankie Baiamonte and Ian Campbell, who are improving their reading skills thanks to the school’s partnership with the Sedona Literacy Center. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 1 p.m.

RIMROCK — For Frankie Baiamonte and Ian Campbell, Beaver Creek School’s partnership with the Sedona Literacy Center had made reading fun.

Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board will learn more about the program that works primarily with students in second and third grade, and meets with students once each week.

The Beaver Creek School Board will meet in the district’s governing board room, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Each Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Baiamonte and Campbell, meet at Beaver Creek School with their Sedona Literacy Center volunteers. Not only are the third graders becoming better readers, they also are creating a book – Pokemon versus Hot Wheel – that they will present to their classmates at the end of the school year.

The boys will both write the words and draw the pictures for the book. Their scratch paper of sorts is one of the school’s dry erase boards.

For Beaver Creek Superintendent Karin Ward, the Sedona Literacy Center is “fun, that one-on-one connection of a caring adult who wants to make a difference in helping a child learn how to read.”

“Any time we can bring another caring adult in, it makes a difference in another child’s life,” Ward said.

For more information, visit sedonaliteracy.org or email sedonaliteracy@yahoo.com.

