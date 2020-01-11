OFFERS
Sat, Jan. 11
Camp Verde boys basketball overcomes slow start to knock off Sedona Red Rock

Camp Verde senior Jason Collier scores two of his 45 points despite getting fouled in the Cowboys’ 84-61 win at Sedona Red Rock on Friday night. He made the free throw. VVN/James Kelley

By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 4:02 p.m.

SEDONA — Despite a relatively slow start, Camp Verde High boys basketball rolled to its third straight win over rival Sedona Red Rock.

The No. 10 Cowboys (14-3, 1-0 Central) beat the No. 23 Scorpions 84-61. Camp Verde led by just three after the first quarter and then 40-33 at the half before pulling away.

“We didn’t play very well that first half but we give a lot of credit to Sedona, they were out ready to compete and hit some shots,” CV head coach Daniel Wall said. “(Senior guard) Jackson (Coughlin) was really tough, he made some really difficult shots in that first half and they handled our pressure very well, which is good for them. We regrouped a little bit in the second half and competed a little bit better on the defensive end of things, that allowed us to get some rebounds, get some easy transition buckets and when we’re playing in transition, that’s when we’re at our best.”

After the Scorpions dropped 23 points in the first quarter, the Cowboys held them to nine in the second and 11 in the third stanza. Camp Verde led 61-44 after three quarters.

Wall said he was very pleased by the poise of the Cowboys.

“And that’s happened to us several times where we haven’t played the way we wanted to and then we responded well,” Wall said. “So I am very pleased with our group, from the resiliency side and making some mental adjustments that needed to be made at half time, that was really good.”

Senior guard Jason Collier led the way with 45 points. According to the Maxpreps rankings, he is leading the state in scoring 27.4 per game, more than seven points better than his next closet 2A scoring rival.

Sophomore guard Chino Salas-Zorrilla had 13 points as eight Cowboys scored. Collier added seven rebounds and three steals.

Salas-Zorrilla had nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals. The Cowboys had 15 steals as a team.

Senior center Coke Bast had nine rebounds, eight on offense.

“Coke was a stud (Friday) night,” Wall said. “I mean particularly that second quarter where Sedona was hitting a bunch of shots and we were taking a lot of quick shots and missing. Coke had us in the game 100 percent, if he didn’t get those rebounds Sedona’s probably up 10 on us at half time, so huge game for him (Friday) night.”

Camp Verde has now won three in a row against their rivals, after losing seven straight to the Scorpions from 2015 to 2018.

“It’s always great,” Wall said. “I told the boys at the start of game, it doesn’t matter, whatever year you play Sedona or whatever year they play Camp Verde, the other team’s gonna be up for them ready to go and so they gave us a great game (Friday) night and our boys responded and competed hard and it was a lot of fun.”

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host No. 46 Valley Lutheran on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

