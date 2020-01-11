OFFERS
Sat, Jan. 11
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Camp Verde girls hoops rallies from 18 down to beat Sedona

Camp Verde celebrates their 51-50 win at Sedona Red Rock on Friday night. VVN/James Kelley

Camp Verde celebrates their 51-50 win at Sedona Red Rock on Friday night. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 4:23 p.m.

SEDONA — Despite being down by as 18, Camp Verde High girls basketball rallied to beat a rival and extend their win streak to 10.

On Friday night the No. 2 Cowboys (16-2, 2-0 Central) came back to defeat No. 15 Sedona Red Rock 51-50 on the road.

“It really is the mark of a good team because a team that’s not mature, if they get down that far, they fold, they quit,” CV head coach Mark Showers. “This team didn’t quit, they just kept believing, they kept working, they kept pushing and they found a way to win.”

Sedona Red Rock led 13-12 after the first quarter, then 26-20 at the half. Then in the third quarter they extended their lead to double digits, going up by as much as 18 when it was 40-22 and 42-24.

“We played okay,” Showers said. “Sedona shot the lights out for about three quarters and then the girls woke up in the fourth quarter and played great full court defense, got some steals, hit some shots and put themselves in position to win the game.”

The Cowboys cut the deficit to 44-28 after three quarters and then quickly down to five from 10 in less than a minute with 2:53 left. Camp Verde took the lead back at 50-49 late before managing to hold on for the win.

The Sedona Red Rock gym was filled with not only loud Scorpion supporters but Camp Verde fans as well.

“Oh that was exciting yeah,” said CV athletic director/boys basketball head coach Daniel Wall. “Our boys were sure cheering our girls on. It was a very fun environment, a fun atmosphere and we were really excited to see them come back like that.”

After losing to Camp Verde 55-11 and 47-34 last season, the Scorpions appear to be back on track.

“Sedona looks good, very good,” Showers said. “Tell ya what, if they hit shorts like that every night, there aren’t many teams that are going to beat them.”

It was Camp Verde’s third straight win over SRRHS after six straight losses to the Scorpions. Camp Verde improved to 3-0 against rivals this season, after a pair of wins against Chino Valley in 2019.

“Sedona’s a rival of ours, Chino Valley’s a rival because we’ve played their teams forever, we like to beat those schools and it was nice to win,” Showers said.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host No. 5 Valley Lutheran on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Flames are undefeated against 2A teams this year.

“That’s a big game, I mean I think they’re the best team in the state right now, so it’ll be a good measuring stick for us, we’ll see what happens,” Showers said.

News