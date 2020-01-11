Jan. 12, 2020: Community Calendar & Happenings

Jan. 17

Plein Air studies with Mark Hemleben

CLARKDALE — Yavapai College’s Verde Art Gallery presents a special exhibit of Mark Hemleben’s Plein Air studies created before the artist finalizes the work.

Opening reception is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at 601 Black Hills Dr., Building F in Clarkdale.

Hemleben is an award winning Plein Air painter from Jerome. His works are beloved and collected by art lovers around the globe, including William Shatner who is a collector.

Yavapai College Verde Art Gallery, 601 Black Hills Drive BLG F Clarkdale. Hours: Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 14

Learn all the features of Gmail

SEDONA — “Everything You Want to Know about Gmail with Shor Solutions” happens Tuesday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, 45 Sunset Dr. RSVP soon; this class is limited to the first 10 people to sign up.

Join Chamber partner Ben Shor, organization specialist with Shor Solutions, and learn how to use Gmail effectively. Shor will show, visually, how to change the way this program is displayed on your computer, how to modify the look of your email text, how to set up signatures and a vacation notification, filtering and deleting spam and what stars are used for, along with explaining more advanced features.

Each class member will receive a six-page handout, which gives a detailed, step-by-step set of directions.

For additional attendees, please submit an additional registration. Register online through sedonachamber.org, searching for the keyword “Gmail” on the site and following the prompts.

Jan. 14

Moving toward sustainability

SEDONA — Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 8:30 a.m. until noon you can attend a free City of Sedona small business series workshop on “Moving Toward Sustainability” at the Sedona Campus of Yavapai College.

In this workshop, you will hear from national experts and local businesses about their experience with sustainable business practices.

Hear about what successful local businesses are doing to stay sustainable, how it has helped their business and what they have learned.

Email seves@sedonaaz.gov for more information.

Jan. 16

Stress, anxiety, depression in children

CLARKDALE — MATFORCE is sponsoring a lunch-and-learn to educate on stress, anxiety and depression in children and how caregivers and professionals can unpack the symptoms, root causes and strategies to build resilience.



This presentation is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 and will be teleconferenced to Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus in Building I, Room 118. Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus is at 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Shana Malone, director of compass evaluation and research, will be the workshop presenter. Malone has a diverse background as a therapist and researcher. She will discuss the biology and behaviors associated with stress in children and a framework for understanding common root causes.



Malone will also address practical coping strategies as well as resources for building resilience in families, schools and the community.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 928-708-0100 or visit matforce.org.

Jan. 16

Beat stress, conquer anxiety

COTTONWOOD — Beat stress and conquer anxiety. Learn how to stop worrying and start living, Thursday, Jan. 16 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th St.

Join us for a light-hearted and informative talk on how to use simple techniques that put an end to painful conditions we all meet daily. Become totally free of unpleasantness and start enjoying yourself.

Only $5 at the door, includes Vernon Howard’s anxiety booklet and Murray Oxman’s handbook, Beat Stress. Each is packed with practical guides for handling undesirable situations in your life.

Jan. 16

OLLI meeting on winter courses

SEDONA — Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s Winter 2020 open house will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Yavapai College Sedona Center, 4215 Arts Village Drive in Sedona. There will be a “meet and greet” in the lounge area where prospective students can talk to facilitators about courses being offered during the winter term.

Come listen to a presentation by the Sedona Culinary Institute director, chef Robert Barr, and learn about OLLI updates.

This event is open to everyone. Refreshments will be provided by the Culinary Institute. For information, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

Jan. 17

Big-band echoes

Five of the number one songs America was singing in 1943 will be featured at the Big Band Echoes program presented at the Cottonwood Public Library, Friday Jan. 17, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured among the five No. 1 hits are the bands of Harry James, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and The Song Spinners.

Hosted by former radio personality Jim Ahlstrom, Big Band Echoes features music from the Big Band era including vocalists as well as the bands, combos and vocal groups of that time.

The featured Band of the Month will be Ray Conniff’’s orchestra and chorus. Among vocalists to be heard will include Brook Benton, Jeri Southern, Fats Waller, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Kitty Kallen, Eddie Fisher, Eddy Howard, Red Foley, Perry Como and Johnny Ray.

A special “Swingtime” segment will feature six popular tunes from the ‘40s that have been recreated in stereo from the original monaural versions by arrangers Glen Gray and Billy May. Big Band Echoes is hosted at the Cottonwood Public Library every third Friday of the month.

The library is located at 100 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood. Call 928-634-7559 with questions.

Jan. 17

Sleuthing the past

LAKE MONTEZUMA — Beaver Creek Community Preservation & Historical Society

The monthly meeting will be Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 E Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma.

The speaker will be Steve Ayers on “Sleuthing the Past in the Verde Valley-Dam Verde: Or how Camp Verde damn near went underwater.”

Everyone is welcome.

Jan. 18

Oak Creek Apples

SEDONA — Oak Creek Apples Macintosh Users Group (OCAMUG) can help you get going and become more comfortable with your Apple devices.

Come to our next meeting on Saturday, Jan. 18, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Si Birch Room at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road. Alan Gore will facilitate a general question-and-answer session, and he often covers upcoming trends, as well as bugs and fixes.

Admission is free. Pre-registration is desirable but not required. Register by emailing to oakcreekapples@gmail.com.

This is our first meeting for 2020. There will be no meetings in February or March 2020 due to the meeting room at the library being used for tax preparation assistance. There will be a meeting on April 18, and meetings are planned for May and June. The usual monthly notices will appear in the local media to confirm or update these 2020 plans.

Jan. 18

Cottonwood Contra Dance

COTTONWOOD — Warm up your toes at the Cottonwood Contra Dance, Saturday, Jan. 18 in the Clemenceau gymnasium, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Easy Squeezy, a trio from Prescott led by Steve Elliot, will play the tunes while Kari Usher calls the dances. A half-hour lesson is at 6:30 p.m., followed by dancing until 10 p.m.

You don’t need a partner or experience — all dances are taught and called. If you can walk, you can contra. Donation is $10 per dancer, $7 for students. All Cottonwood-Oak Creek students are free with a paid adult.

Contra dance has some similarities to square dancing and English and Scottish folk dancing. You can see examples on YouTube.

Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can move in. Bring a snack to share if possible. The dance is sponsored by the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music.

For more information, call 928-634-0486 or email sandy@ringsforever.com.