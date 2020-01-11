Modified Motorcycle Association of Arizona boosts school lunch program
Friday, Jan. 10, Members of the Modified Motorcycle Association of Arizona, Verde Valley District, present $3,884 to Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District. According to Bethany Campista, left, the district’s National School Program Coordinator, the money will be used to pay down student debt toward the district’s school meals program. On average, the district serves 8,000 breakfasts and 22,000 lunches each month. Also pictured, from left, Gary Windharm, Jennifer Cipolla, Janet Hagstrand-Van Landingham, Ed Van Landingham and Alan Christian of the Modified Motorcycle Association of Arizona, Verde Valley District, and Steve King, Cottonwood-Oak Creek superintendent.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- YCSO: Man bonded out with stolen credit card, girlfriend’s help
- Sheriff’s Office needs help locating assault suspect
- Suspect allegedly stole running, unattended van from VOC store
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men
- Baby giraffes find new home at Out of Africa
- More tasting rooms open in wine country
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Obituary: Daniel Franklyn Lewis III 1989-2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: