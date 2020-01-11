Modified Motorcycle Association of Arizona boosts school lunch program

Friday, Jan. 10, Members of the Modified Motorcycle Association of Arizona, Verde Valley District, present $3,884 to Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District. According to Bethany Campista, left, the district’s National School Program Coordinator, the money will be used to pay down student debt toward the district’s school meals program. On average, the district serves 8,000 breakfasts and 22,000 lunches each month. Also pictured, from left, Gary Windharm, Jennifer Cipolla, Janet Hagstrand-Van Landingham, Ed Van Landingham and Alan Christian of the Modified Motorcycle Association of Arizona, Verde Valley District, and Steve King, Cottonwood-Oak Creek superintendent.