OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Jan. 11
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Blasius Sattler 1939-2019

Originally Published: January 11, 2020 11:39 a.m.

Blasius (Blaise) Sattler, 80, of Cottonwood Arizona, passed away on December 24, 2019. Blaise was a veteran who served in the US Army.

Blaise was born on April 11, 1939 to Michael and Barbara Sattler in Lazarfeld, Yugoslavia. As a child he lived in Austria until coming to the United States in 1952 after the second world war.

After graduating from high school, Blaise worked as a barber in California, then came back to Michigan where he worked at Chrysler and bought his first orchard.

In 1976, Blaise, along with his parents, purchased a large farm in Armada Michigan, furthering his career as a farmer and orchardist.

Blaise was a pioneer, one of the first people to grow organic orchards in Michigan. He loved to learn and share his knowledge, visiting local Mennonites to learn from their experience; participating in farming groups and taking agriculture classes. He wanted to grow every kind of fruit that grew in Michigan and did!

Eventually, he built a cider mill on the farm. His business, Coon Creek Orchard, was very successful, drawing more people every year. Do to health concerns, Blaise finally sold the farm and ran a storage company for several years before retiring, first in North Carolina, then in Arizona.

Blaise has a legacy of generosity. Throughout his life, he has helped others in need and regularly volunteered his time. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Blaise loved to walk, garden and be in nature.

Blaise was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Johann. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Dolores Sattler; nieces, Laura (Jeff) Bairnsfather, Linda (Mike Flynn) Sattler and Karen (Dave McMahan) Sattler and nephew John (Tia) Sattler.

There will be a memorial service and Mass held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood, on January 15th at 10 a.m.

The Sattler family welcomes all of Blaise’s friends and family to share in his remembrance.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Dennis E. Philips, 1927-2019
Obituary: Leonard C. Nawrocki 1917-2019
Obituary: Gerald Roeller, 1933-2019
Obituary: Eusevio T. Serna 1939-2019
Obituary: Jeanne Archey 1941-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News