Obituary: Blasius Sattler 1939-2019

Blasius (Blaise) Sattler, 80, of Cottonwood Arizona, passed away on December 24, 2019. Blaise was a veteran who served in the US Army.





Blaise was born on April 11, 1939 to Michael and Barbara Sattler in Lazarfeld, Yugoslavia. As a child he lived in Austria until coming to the United States in 1952 after the second world war.



After graduating from high school, Blaise worked as a barber in California, then came back to Michigan where he worked at Chrysler and bought his first orchard.



In 1976, Blaise, along with his parents, purchased a large farm in Armada Michigan, furthering his career as a farmer and orchardist.



Blaise was a pioneer, one of the first people to grow organic orchards in Michigan. He loved to learn and share his knowledge, visiting local Mennonites to learn from their experience; participating in farming groups and taking agriculture classes. He wanted to grow every kind of fruit that grew in Michigan and did!



Eventually, he built a cider mill on the farm. His business, Coon Creek Orchard, was very successful, drawing more people every year. Do to health concerns, Blaise finally sold the farm and ran a storage company for several years before retiring, first in North Carolina, then in Arizona.





Blaise has a legacy of generosity. Throughout his life, he has helped others in need and regularly volunteered his time. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Blaise loved to walk, garden and be in nature.



Blaise was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Johann. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Dolores Sattler; nieces, Laura (Jeff) Bairnsfather, Linda (Mike Flynn) Sattler and Karen (Dave McMahan) Sattler and nephew John (Tia) Sattler.





There will be a memorial service and Mass held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood, on January 15th at 10 a.m.

The Sattler family welcomes all of Blaise’s friends and family to share in his remembrance.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.