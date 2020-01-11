OFFERS
Obituary: Dorothy Enid Grace Anderson 1926-2019

Dorothy Enid Grace Anderson

Dorothy Enid Grace Anderson

Originally Published: January 11, 2020 11:40 a.m.

Dorothy Enid Grace Anderson, 93, of Cottonwood, Arizona, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ when she departed this Earth on December 28, 2019 in Cottonwood.

She was born Feb 9, 1926 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

She was a retired registered nurse from California who earned her nursing degree at the Toronto General Hospital, Canada in 1948 before coming to the U.S. in 1950.

She married her soul-mate Walter R Anderson of Spirit Lake, Iowa in 1952 in Glendale, California and they had 3 children.

Walt and Dorothy came to Cottonwood in 1988 from California and she was involved in helping those affected with Environmental Illness (EI) which affects the immune system.

She and Walt were active members of the Verde Community Church since 1988.

Dorothy’s husband Walt proceeded her in death in 2001.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon M. Miller and Judith M. Snively and her son, Kenneth R. Anderson.

Also by 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Feb. 9th at 2:00 p.m., at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Raven Loop Group site, 675 Dead Horse Ranch Rd, Cottonwood, weather permitting.

If bad weather, the service will be moved to Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave in Cottonwood.

In lieu of flowers, we are accepting donations for a Memorial Park Bench to be placed at Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

Gifts can be given to Michael Snively (son-in-law) toward the cost of the bench.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

