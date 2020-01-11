Obituary: William Bruce, 1955-2019
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 11:37 a.m.
William Bruce was born November 1, 1955 and died November 12, 2019 in Cornville, Arizona.
David’s Desert Chapel, of Wickenburg, Arizona, is handling the final arrangements.
