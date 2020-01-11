Sports briefs: Mingus boys soccer opens new year with 2-0 win over Youngker
After a 20 day break from games, Mingus Union boys soccer opened the calendar year with win.
The Marauders (3-1) beat Buckeye Youngker 2-0 at home on Thursday night.
Senior forward Eduardo Lazaro and junior midfielder Emmanuel Jaimes scored and freshman midfielder Wyatt Pallares and junior forward Domanic Renik provided assists.
The Marauders’ next game is Wednesday when they host Gilbert Mesquite at 5 p.m.
Mingus boys basketball drops sixth straight
Mingus Union boys basketball made their home 2020 debut on Friday but lost 64-48 to No. 14 Coconino.
The No. 46 Marauders (3-14, 0-3 Grand Canyon) also lost 34-22 at No. 18 Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday.
Mingus Union’s next game is Tuesday at No. 24 Flagstaff. Their next home game is against No. 17 Lee Williams on Friday at 7 p.m.
Marauders girls hoops opens 2020 with losses
Mingus Union girls basketball lost 47-32 to No. 11 Coconino on Friday night in the first home game of the calendar year.
The No. 45 Marauders (0-12, 0-4 Grand Canyon) lost to No. 28 Bradshaw Mountain 61-34 on Tuesday.
Mingus Union’s next game is Tuesday at No. 14 Flagstaff. Their next home game is against No. 36 Lee Williams on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
