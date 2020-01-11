OFFERS
Yavapai College’s OLLI Program looking for models

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 12:58 p.m.

CLARKDALE -- Have you ever dreamed of being a model?

Yavapai College is giving local people that chance in their OLLI member photo shoot at the Yavapai College Sedona Center on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

“We would love to showcase our members,” explains the “OLLI MODEL CASTING CALL” post on Facebook seeking models.

“We will be shooting both posed and candid photographs in the classrooms and on the campus. These photos will be used in future OLLI and Yavapai College print and digital media,” says the casting call put out to members.

The purpose of the OLLI photoshoot is to hopefully create some stock-worthy photos for the Yavapai college publications, explained Jennifer Theroux, Yavapai College volunteer coordinator. They are working on recruiting volunteers to model, she said on Monday.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers academic, not-for-credit classes designed for adults at sites at Verde Valley Campus, Sedona Center, and Camp Verde Library.

“Now’s your chance to be included in our OLLI members photo shoot, happening at the Sedona Center on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” explains the casting call.

