OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Jan. 13
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Governor: If you like what he's done, you'll like 2020, too
State of State address set for Monday

Gov. Doug Ducey chats Friday with Glenn Hamer, president of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The governor's annual "State of the State" speech is due to be delivered Monday. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Gov. Doug Ducey chats Friday with Glenn Hamer, president of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The governor's annual "State of the State" speech is due to be delivered Monday. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services | azcapmedia
Originally Published: January 12, 2020 10:23 p.m.

PHOENIX -- The way Gov. Doug Ducey tells it, if you like what he's been doing for the past five years you'll love what he will propose Monday in his sixth State of the State address.

What that means, the governor said, is he will propose yet another round of tax cuts -- specifically aimed at individuals -- and holding the line against what he called "the persistence of the spending lobby.''

"If you think these first five years have been transformative to the state, you should have the same expectation for what happens in these next three years,'' he said. "And that's what we're going to kick off on Monday afternoon.''

Put another way, it's more of the same.

"I made a commitment five years ago that I was going to lower or simplify taxes every year I was in office,'' he said. "And I'm going to stay committed to that pledge.''

But Ducey may be parting ways with some of his Republican colleagues who want the tax relief aimed at business.

"I know our businesses are doing very well,'' the governor said. "And I want them to continue to do well.''

Ducey, however, thinks that even lower business tax rates are not not the only way for Arizona to remain attractive. The governor said that Nevada, Texas and Florida, states that he considers competitors for growth and new business, have no individual income tax; Arizona has tax rates ranging from 2.59 percent for everything up to $26,500 a year for individuals to 4.5 percent on incomes above $318,000.

"I look to tax reform to the real people,'' he said. And that, said Ducey, means cutting individual income taxes.

"This is how you affect real people in the state,'' the governor continued, promising specifics during his Monday speech.

On the other side of the equation, Ducey said he will fight various ideas to boost taxes, for whatever reason.

"Folks out there still think that we need a tax increase even though we are sitting on a $1 billion surplus inside the general fund,'' he said.

That's aimed not just about various plans to have a new or expanded dedicated tax for education, one involving sales taxes and another looking at higher income taxes for the wealthy. The governor's stance also is also bad news for proposals by Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, to hike gasoline taxes.

Campbell points out that the current 18-cent-a-gallon levy was set in 1991. With inflation since then, that has cut the effective tax rate to just 9 cents.

On top of that, vehicles are far more fuel-efficient. That means owners have to buy fewer gallons -- and pay less in gasoline taxes -- to drive the same number of miles.

Ducey, for his part, appears content to use some of the current excesses to make one-time expenditures for construction as the state did last year in approving the widening of I-17 north of Anthem to Black Canyon City. But that still leaves the question of funding maintenance which Campbell and other lawmakers contend is long overdue, particularly in rural areas.

One thing you won't be hearing from Ducey is any musing about life beyond the governor's office when the Arizona Constitution bars him from seeking a third time. The governor said he can't think about that right now.

"I've got 1,085 days remaining in office the day I give the State of the State," he said.

Not that he's counting.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ducey: No need to raise gas tax for state highway expansion
State of the State: Governor pledges more money for education
UPDATE: Gov. Ducey to propose state hiring freeze
Governor: National Guard troops will continue border patrol
Ducey seeks further reductions in state oversight of business

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News