OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Jan. 13
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Salt River students discover ancestral roots through language, weaving

Some Arizona schools are working to preserve Native American culture by spending classroom time on disappearing languages and cultural traditions, such as creating crafts. Cronkite News photo

Some Arizona schools are working to preserve Native American culture by spending classroom time on disappearing languages and cultural traditions, such as creating crafts. Cronkite News photo

Andrew Christiansen, Wills Rice
Originally Published: January 12, 2020 9:57 p.m.

PHOENIX -– Some Arizona schools are working to preserve Native American culture by spending classroom time on disappearing languages and cultural traditions.

At Salt River Schools, the O’odham language is being taught to seventh graders as a requirement, even though it’s not widely spoken in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Salt River elementary and high schools are committed to honoring and integrating O’odham and Piipaash language and culture in all facets of education, according to their website.

“It helps build their sense of identity, because most of our students have been told ‘Language is important, you need to know it’,” said Kino Reed, who teaches Native studies. “But the reality of it is that they don’t always have the outlets to learn from."

Headed by a language and culture team, the schools hope to have every student know a couple hundred O’odham words by the end of their high school years. But the effort goes beyond language. Salt River students also are weaving baskets, using a textile loom, making sashes and copying petroglyphs – just like their ancestors.

“We’re weaving like them, we’re building like them,” said Kira Zotigh, a student. “We’re basically learning how their life was, but doing it (in the) present.”

The students want to pass on these traditions to future generations.

“Something that I feel would be nice for other people in the future to learn, so our tribe really doesn’t go extinct or just disappear,” Zotigh said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Creating a SPARK: Tempe school employs VR, robots and other innovative teaching techniques
Students learn Yavϸe gwaaga (Yavapai language) to abaja vak gwaage (talk to people)
Gicl&#233;e Gallery introduces native artist for 21st Century
City of Sedona seeking Classroom Artists
'Wisdom Keepers' of the Inkan Culture

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News