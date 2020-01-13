49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges
CAMP VERDE — Friday, Jan. 10, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office arrested 49-year-old Thomas Kuntze on charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
In partnership with the Prescott Valley Police Department, the Marshal’s Office’s criminal investigations unit arrested Kuntze as part of an ongoing investigation in which he is alleged to have been communicating with what he believed to be two underage girls in Camp Verde with the intent to engage in sexual activity, according to a Jan. 13 news release from Det. Dustin Richardson of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.
Once detectives completed their investigation, Kuntze was picked up and taken into custody, the news release stated.
Kuntze was charged with two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, four counts of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, and 16 counts of furnishing harmful items to a minor through electronic communications.
Kuntze is being held in the Yavapai County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- YCSO: Man bonded out with stolen credit card, girlfriend’s help
- Brewery, hotel brightens Clarkdale’s downtown outlook
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Suspect allegedly stole running, unattended van from VOC store
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men
- Bueno signs with Northwestern Oklahoma State soccer
- Obituary: Kevin Wayne Hauser, 1960-2019
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Cottonwood PD: Man evades traffic stop, crashes vehicle, ends up in jail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: