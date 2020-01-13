49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges

CAMP VERDE — Friday, Jan. 10, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office arrested 49-year-old Thomas Kuntze on charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

In partnership with the Prescott Valley Police Department, the Marshal’s Office’s criminal investigations unit arrested Kuntze as part of an ongoing investigation in which he is alleged to have been communicating with what he believed to be two underage girls in Camp Verde with the intent to engage in sexual activity, according to a Jan. 13 news release from Det. Dustin Richardson of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

Once detectives completed their investigation, Kuntze was picked up and taken into custody, the news release stated.

Kuntze was charged with two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, four counts of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, and 16 counts of furnishing harmful items to a minor through electronic communications.

Kuntze is being held in the Yavapai County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.