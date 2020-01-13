Alleged child molester arrested in Coconino County
Updated as of Monday, January 13, 2020 8:39 AM
Jan. 11, at about 12:52 a.m., deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office located 24-year-old Austin Allen Fiser and took him into custody on multiple Yavapai County warrants. He will be awaiting extradition to the Yavapai County Jail, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
According to YCSO, in October 2018, Fiser took a nude photo of an 11-year-old girl and engaged in sexual conduct with the same child and another 9-year-old girl.
In another incident on March 5, 2019, Fiser followed a girl who was hiking on the Boynton Canyon Trail in Sedona, who he knew was going to a private area to go to the bathroom.
As the victim had her pants down, Fiser approached her with his pants down and masturbating. When the victim pulled her pants up and told Fiser to leave her alone, Fiser got behind her and attempted to unbuckle her belt and pull her pants down.
According to YCSO, when confronted by the victim’s friend, Fiser threatened him placing his hand on the gun he had in a holster on his belt. Fiser said, “You’re lucky I don’t shoot you,” according to YCSO. As the victim and her friend drove away from him, Fiser pointed the gun at their car.
Fiser was wanted on three different warrants.
The first is a failure to pay child support warrant out of the Yavapai County Superior Court with statewide extradition and $750 bond. The second is a warrant for voyeurism, indecent exposure and assault with statewide extradition and a $6,000 bond.
The third is a no bond warrant for two counts of child molestation with nationwide extradition.
