Pianist Louis Colaiannia to perform at Sedona Creative Life Center

Denver pianist Louis Colaiannia is making a return visit to the Sedona Creative Life Center to perform a solo piano concert Thursday, Jan. 16. He will perform selected songs from his six albums, including his brand new release "Contemplation."

Scott Taylor, veteran radio consultant and award-winning programmer, describes Louis as an "incredible composer and performer with a touch of Tesh, Brickman and Yanni all rolled into one. His music is both smooth and uplifting, allowing the senses to feel every note."

Bill Binkleman, noted reviewer for the Zone Music Reporter, on the subject of Louis' album titled CLOSER, writes: "On CLOSER, pianist Louis Colaiannia evolves his music from the uptempo smooth jazz stylings of last year's The Next Stage, taking it in a drastically different direction. The transformation is amazing to hear. Beautiful, engaging melodies unfurl with gentle grace and a warm flow, at times approaching accessible minimalism. His control of subtlety and nuance is a revelation and his meshing with a great ensemble of guest players is flawless."

If You Go

What: An Evening With Louis Colaiannia (piano)

When: Thursday, January 16 7-9 pm

Where: Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road, Sedona

Tickets: $10 (at the door)

Creative Life Center (www.sedonacreativelife.com)

928-282-9300