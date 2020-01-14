Camp Verde to discuss improvement district for SR 260 sewer improvements

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde would like to extend sewer along State Route 260 just west of the Aultman Parkway roundabout.

But Town Manager Russ Martin said Monday that the town does not have the wherewithal to pay for such a project.

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will discuss the utilization of improvement district financing to fund local sewer improvements.

Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 in council chambers, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

Improvement district is “when a group of people decide they want improvements,” Martin said.

“They create a district, tax themselves to generate the money,” Martin said. “

The meeting’s agenda, which includes the presentation on improvement district financing, can be found at campverde.az.gov.

For more information, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.