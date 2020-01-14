Cornville storage building to be considered for 3-unit guest house
COTTONWOOD — A light agenda for Thursday’s Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission this month includes only one use permit request.
Thursday’s meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the County Annex building at 10 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood, just south of Mingus Avenue.
In her application for a use permit for a structure off of Willow Point Road in Cornville, Monica Pertea is seeking to convert an existing storage building into one that will have three dwelling units, making it a second guest house on the property. It is zoned R1-35, or residential, single-family, site-built, 35,000-square fee minimum lot size.
Pertea is asking the 10-member commission to waive the north interior setback requirement.
Also on the agenda are a handful of ordinance amendments, including one to disallow manufactured homes from being used as secondary medical dwellings.
Not on this month’s agenda is the Primrose Peaks Estates that had gone back to the community-input stage in December after some modifications. That proposed planned area development, located in the Rimrock area, could go before the Commission in February in order to determine if it will have Planning and Zoning recommendation to the Board of Supervisors.
