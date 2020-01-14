OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Jan. 14
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Independent Dispute Resolution needed for surprise medical bills

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 7:01 a.m.

Editor:

I didn’t know what the radio ads meant when advocating that Congress do something about surprise medical bill ... until I got one.

Months after an emergency room visit for my son, I received a bill for several hundred dollars that had been denied by my insurance carrier.

Thinking it was an error, many phone calls assured me that they had the right to deny coverage for the lab work and doctor’s care because they were not in my network.

How could I know that when taking an insured sick child to the nearest emergency room? I couldn’t have known, and neither will you.

Right now, Congress is discussing what to do about these bills. I have heard that insurance companies are lobbying hard to be able to set rates. Another idea is to let government set rates.

Both ideas do nothing to help patients and could lead to rural hospitals and doctors going out of business.

One idea that has had success at the state level is to establish Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) committees that bring doctors and hospitals together to negotiate fair reimbursement for these situations.

Patients are not left to deal with impossible situations.

This might be a good idea for our Congress to consider any action that gives more power over our healthcare to government of insurance companies will make matters worse.

Maybe the IDR is an idea that will work.

Nick Bryant

Cottonwood

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Government rate setting will be a disaster
New state law adds layer of consumer protection from ‘surprise’ hospital bills
Letter: Biggest problem today is that we have lost our moral compass
My Turn: The need for health insurance reform
Governor: Obama’s Affordable Care Act has been a failure

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News