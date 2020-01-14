Letter: Independent Dispute Resolution needed for surprise medical bills

Editor:

I didn’t know what the radio ads meant when advocating that Congress do something about surprise medical bill ... until I got one.

Months after an emergency room visit for my son, I received a bill for several hundred dollars that had been denied by my insurance carrier.



Thinking it was an error, many phone calls assured me that they had the right to deny coverage for the lab work and doctor’s care because they were not in my network.



How could I know that when taking an insured sick child to the nearest emergency room? I couldn’t have known, and neither will you.

Right now, Congress is discussing what to do about these bills. I have heard that insurance companies are lobbying hard to be able to set rates. Another idea is to let government set rates.



Both ideas do nothing to help patients and could lead to rural hospitals and doctors going out of business.

One idea that has had success at the state level is to establish Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) committees that bring doctors and hospitals together to negotiate fair reimbursement for these situations.



Patients are not left to deal with impossible situations.

This might be a good idea for our Congress to consider any action that gives more power over our healthcare to government of insurance companies will make matters worse.



Maybe the IDR is an idea that will work.

Nick Bryant

Cottonwood