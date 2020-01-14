Letter: It’s the First Amendment that needs sanctuary protection
Editor:
There is a movement underway to declare some cities or counties as Second Amendment sanctuaries. Using the very word ‘sanctuary’ in connection with the Second Amendment is a cruel distortion of the meaning of the term.
The Second Amendment is not in need of a refuge or haven. Let’s be clear: There is no political party, group, organization, cult, faction or any other synonym for a gathering of people that wants to take every gun from every individual in America. None.
This idea is born and raised in the mind of the NRA and the gun lobby to frighten gun owners into thinking otherwise. Can we have a reasonable discussion on the types of weapons suitable for our society? Yes.
Can we have a discussion on the appropriateness of certain individuals being allowed access to weapons in some circumstances? Yes.
These are not slippery slopes, as the gun lobbies would have you believe. These are legitimate and appropriate items for discussion. When reasonable gun laws are introduced the NRA counters with ‘gun violence is a mental health issue’.
Yet, when legislation is introduced to address that claim by suggesting that those closest to individuals who, at a time, due to mental or emotional problems, should be denied access to weapons until they can be evaluated as responsible again, the gun lobby and the NRA scream bloody murder.
The Second Amendment is low-hanging fruit for some politicians to grandstand. We have seen that at the last couple Board of Supervisors meetings.
If there ever was an amendment that needed sanctuary it’s the First Amendment, which has been under siege from the current occupant of the White House since before he took office.
Bob Burke
Beaver Creek
