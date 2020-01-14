Letter: Is legislature’s intent execution of power over us for their own entertainment?

Editor:

Reading your Monday (1/13) issue online, I first came to ‘Drought Issues continue to challenge state lawmakers’. Comments by Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman got my attention, especially when she said allowing things to go along without regulation is simply unacceptable.

I find her attitude arrogant. For example, she would like a state law governing all wells. But she said there is too much political opposition.

No kidding. A lot of people, myself included, don’t like excessive regulation.

And of course, there are some who don’t like any regulation at all.

Then I read another of your articles, ‘Legislature: Plenty of hot issues besides budget’.

This one said that while the issues surrounding the budget and water suck up much of the political oxygen at the Capitol, dozens of other issues already are vying for legislative attention.

Is there anything that our elected legislature doesn’t see as being within their authority to regulate?

If I recall correctly, last fall you published an article revealing there were over 200 new laws in Arizona, thanks to our various legislators.

I can’t decide if the Legislature feels like it is there to help us citizens make our way through life in Arizona easier and safer, or whether their underlying motivation is simply execution of power over us for their own entertainment.

Carl Nye

Cottonwood