Letter: Pause to reflect on words, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Editor:
As we commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., let us individually examine our words and deeds to make sure we do not contribute toward the toxic environment of hatred and racism and divisiveness.
Let us renew our commitment to “form a more perfect union, establish justice, and ensure domestic tranquility.”
As we reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., let us work to achieve the dream of economic opportunity, racial equality, and non-violence.
In remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., let us renew our commitment to compassion, understanding, kindness, and love.
Thank you, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for challenging our great nation to live up to the historic principles outlined in the Preamble of our Constitution in that all people regardless of race, color, or creed would be included in “We the People.”
James Kimes
Prescott Valley
