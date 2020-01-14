‘TLC’ program aims to help local children exposed to trauma

In her first year as an elementary school teacher, Stacey Gagnon was assigned a little boy who was deemed a school menace.

Gagnon’s options were few.

So instead of pulling the hair out of her head, she opted to become the student’s pseudo buddy.

She invited/required they spend recess and after school time together. She quickly figured out he was a gifted child with a less-than-idyllic home life.

She refocused her teachers’ lens enabling her to see him less as a troublemaker than a troubled soul.

Fast forward two decades.

The then-8-year-old is now a married, gainfully employed man with children. He counts Gagnon as one of the few adults who cared enough to see his behavior as a cry for help.

“Children don’t come to school with behaviors to ruin your day,” said Gagnon, the mother of seven children, five of them adopted out of foster care. “They’re shouting at you the only way they know how. And when we change the lens, we can hear what they’re telling us.”

Forging a new path

The dual-career school teacher and pediatric nurse specializing in mental health recounts this and other stories as the motive behind figuring out how to help children cope with trauma in their young lives.

The result is a program she tagged, “Trauma Lens Care (TLC),” and is now circulating throughout Yavapai County’s law enforcement agencies and education districts.

The premise: Enable law enforcement to quickly, and easily, identify and report on children exposed to trauma when it occurs so they get immediate support from schools and other suitable support agencies.

The trauma can be anything from the overdose death of a friend or sibling, the witness of a parent arrested amid a family dispute, a move into foster care or a disaster such as a house fire.

Had something like this existed for a young, drug-abusing pregnant mother Gagnon met in a Yavapai County jail, the woman’s life might have taken a different direction.

Instead, Gagnon said, the young woman at age 11 labeled herself a killer — her drug-addicted mother demanded she buy her a supply that led to a fatal overdose. The unresolved trauma and lack of support for a child with no choices precipitated a life riddled with abuse and regret, Gagnon said.

“If we don’t change the lens on what we see, we’ll see the wrong things,” said Gagnon who up until she moved to Indiana six months ago spent five years at Yavapai County Community Health Services, the last two as the agency’s family health and wellness section manager. In that position, Gagnon was permitted to offer trainings to incarcerated individuals.

Grant Funds

Thanks to a $100,000 Centers for Disease Control Opioid Prevention grant awarded to Community Health Services in November, Gagnon was hired to be the agency’s new TLC director.

Before obtaining the grant, MatForce embraced the effort, partnering with Community Health Services to build the website — www.traumalenscare.org — and a confidential, cellphone application for law enforcement officers. MatForce is also investing money for the trauma-informed training offered to schools and parents. Gagnon’s husband, Darren, has developed those programs.

Through the confidential reporting app, a responding police officer can immediately notify Gagnon with a child or children’s names and a synopsis of a traumatic situation he or she is called to investigate. Gagnon then alerts school leaders or other caregivers so supports can be immediately put in place. Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton is also available for such calls.

Chino Valley Territorial Early Learning Center Principal Brandy Cox said she finds TLC to be a valuable resource when it comes to reaching out to “kiddos” experiencing stresses beyond their control or comprehension.

“What I value is that it gives me insight … to know what they’re going through,” Cox said. “They might put on a tough persona, but they’re really broken.”

This is a tool for educators to assure school is the students’ safe zone, Cox said.

“They need to feel safe and secure because their home life is a train wreck,” she said.

Easing the burden

Prescott Police Department spokesman Lt. Jon Brambila called this first-ever resource a “huge” benefit when it comes to bridging gaps to access help for their most vulnerable victims.

He, too, appreciates that the program enables officers to then be informed of the resources offered to them.

Too often, Brambila and other law enforcement officials said, police are left to worry and wonder about their welfare. This way, police can be confident that not only did they conduct a proper investigation, but they did so while managing to “put victims and kids first.”

“It’s a real game changer for us,” Brambila said.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk is also a fan.

“What she has created is absolutely incredible,” said Polk, a MatForce founder and leader who like the other principals sees this “homegrown program” as a national model.

“It’s all about empowerment — the empowerment of peace officers to do something with the information they witness first-hand; empowering school administrators and teachers to do something about what they know and empowering children to deal with trauma so they can grow up to be healthy, productive adults,” Polk said.

Going Forward

“This is not just a feel-good program,” said Gagnon who recites research that proves untreated childhood trauma plays a role in substance abuse, mental health issues and other adverse life impacts. “We believe it will have a long-lasting, positive effect on a generation of children experiencing high levels of trauma.

“Intervening at the point of trauma, hopefully, will mean we’re changing the (life) trajectory for our kids.”

For more information, visit the Trauma Lens Care program website: www.traumalenscare.org

