‘Woven Wonders’ on display in Clark Memorial Library
Through Feb. 28, Art in the Clark presents “Woven Wonders,” an all-new exhibit of fiber art created by eight members of the Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild and 10 Rainbow Acres weavers.
Come admire a variety of hand-crafted fabrics, clothing, and rugs on display throughout Clark Memorial Library.
VVW&SG also offers many fiber arts-related activities through workshops and study groups that explore the ancient world of textiles, including knitting, basketry, dying and felting. Those interested in attending meetings will find details at the library.
Celebrated by fiber art aficionados, Rainbow Acres weavers studio creates fabrics in demand for one-of-a-kind fashion accessories and ensembles. RA Rangers’ work has to be examined up close -- and felt -- to fully appreciate their mastery of the loom. Art in the Clark is honored to provide this opportunity to the general public.
Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth Street, in the Clarkdale civic center. Hours are 1:00-5:30 pm Monday-Thursday and 8 am-noon Friday. Call the library at (928) 634-5423 or visit www.facebook.com/savingcml for more information.
