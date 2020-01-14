Yavapai College to interview for new Verde campus dean

CLARKDALE — Friday, Yavapai College will hold a meet and greet with the two candidates to replace James Perey as dean of the Verde Valley and Sedona campuses.

Perey, once his successor is in place, will become associate vice president for strategic initiatives, President Lisa Rhine announced in November.

In addition to supporting online learning and Open Educational Resources efforts, Perey will partner with Linda Buchanan and Linda Brannock to reimagine the college’s career services and integrate career exploration and planning into Yavapai’s pathways model, Rhine also stated in her Nov. 1, 2019 announcement.

Tuesday, District Governing Board Member Deb McCasland said that Rhine “has done a really good job of talking with our constituents” to decide how to best serve the college’s students.

“I’m totally thrilled with Lisa,” McCasland said. “She gives people a voice and hears their input. Everything she’s done has been focused on students’ needs.”

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday, the college will hold open forums to allow staff, faculty and the public to meet Tina Redd and Emily McRobbie, candidates to replace Perey.

Under the direction of Diane Ryan, the college’s vice president of strategic initiatives/interim vice president of instruction, the new Verde Valley campus dean will plan, direct, evaluate and oversee administration of academic affairs for the Verde Valley Campus and Sedona Center, the college explained in a Jan. 14 news release.

The new dean is also expected to participate on district committees related to academics, instruction, curriculum, and faculty affairs; and direct the planning, implementation, and evaluation of instructional programs based on the Verde Valley Campus and Sedona Center.

Yavapai College will hold the meet and greet at Building M, Room 137 of the Verde Valley campus, 601 Black Hills Dr. in Clarkdale.

