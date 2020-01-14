Yavapai College president elected to VVREO board

CLARKDALE — Yavapai College President Lisa Rhine has been recently elected to the Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization 2020 Board of Directors.

The 501(c)(6) non-profit was founded in 2006 with the vision to create a collaborative organization of private industry and economic development professionals.

The group’s strategic plan for 2018-2023 states that the economic development plan is anchored with six pillars, followed by an overarching goal and a series of strategies and priority actions to achieve those goals.

The pillars are regionalism, talent attraction and development, prosperous business, promotion, sustainability, and VVREO organizational viability.

Yavapai College’s role within the organization was defined in 2017, after an online survey of the VVREO Board and 300 Verde Valley community stakeholders indicated that workforce development, job training, entrepreneurship and small business training, and research and data collection should be the primary purview of Yavapai College and its associated Regional Economic Development Center.

The group’s strategic plan executive summary notes that its blueprint is “ambitious and addresses the regional challenges that the Verde Valley faces. The outcome of this plan is intended to diversify the economy, increase prosperity, attract a younger workforce, preserve the natural environment, and enhance the Verde Valley’s quality of life.”

Learn more about the VVREO, visit them online at vvreo.com.