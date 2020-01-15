OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Jan. 15
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery

From left: Marcelino "Danny" Baltazar, Antwon Gyce, Anthony Green. Cottonwood PD courtesy photos

From left: Marcelino "Danny" Baltazar, Antwon Gyce, Anthony Green. Cottonwood PD courtesy photos

Staff Report
Originally Published: January 15, 2020 10:25 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Thanks to help from the public, Cottonwood police have made two arrests in connection with the Jan. 7 robbery at the Speedway gas station and convenience store at 999 S. Main St. in Cottonwood.

According to a news release Wednesday from the Cottonwood Police Department, detectives arrested 21-year-old Antwon Gyce and 22-year-old Anthony Green, both from Clarkdale, on Jan. 9.

Gyce and Green were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft. Both are being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Gyce and a 14-year-old boy were the ones who entered the store with handguns and robbed the clerk, the news release stated. Green was the get-away driver.

The 14-year-old has been identified as Marcelino “Danny” Baltazar, who is still at large, the news release stated. Cottonwood police ask for the public’s help in locating Baltazar, whose last known location was the Yavapai-Apache Nation Reservation in Clarkdale.

According to police, Baltazar is about 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Baltazar is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows Baltazar’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to call Cottonwood police at 928-649-1397 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Baltazar’s arrest.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Verde Independent generally does not publish names of minors involved in a criminal investigation; however, the newspaper is making an exception in this case due to the severity of the situation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
Citizen helps in arrest of three felons
DPS Gang task force arrests Clarkdale man
Police arrest woman wanted for Taco Bell attempted robbery, assault
Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Garcia's Market

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News