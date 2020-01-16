Camp Verde girls hoops routs No. 3 Valley Lutheran

In a match up of top three teams, Camp Verde High girls basketball dominated.

The No. 1 Cowboys (17-2, 3-0 Central) beat then No. 3 Valley Lutheran 58-41 on Tuesday night at home to win their 11th straight.

“Oh it’s big because I thought they were probably one of the top two teams in the state, so for us to win as big as we did, I didn’t expect that, I thought if anything it would be a two point game,” CV head coach Mark Showers said.

After the win Camp Verde moved up to No. 1 and VL slid to eighth. Last season the Flames won the region.

“It’s really exciting,” CV senior center Jacy Finley said. “We’ve been talking about it a lot at practice too and working on certain things but we were able to handle it really well.”

The Cowboys led 18-9 after the first quarter and 30-23 at the half before really taking control in the third quarter, going ahead 44-27.

“We came in knowing that Valley Lutheran was probably one of the best teams in the state but not knowing what to expect as far as competitive level,” Showers said. “So we just prepared, like we do for anybody and I was hoping the kids would show up I was hoping the kids would play hard and they did.”

After the Cowboys had built up a lead, Valley Lutheran rallied to cut it to single digits several times but Camp Verde responded and pushed back to double digits each time.

“I think it’s fun, I think that’s what makes it exciting and more competitive, just like if they score we know we have to come back and try harder and make more shots and stuff and work harder,” Finley said.

Camp Verde held the Flames to nine points in the first quarter and four in the third thanks to the stout defending of senior point guards Amanda Lozanilla and Tanna Decker.

“They struggled offensively and part of that reason is Amanda Lozanilla did a great job on their number one scorer, Naomi Hernandez I think is her name,” Showers said. “Tanna Decker did an incredible job on their point guard, kept her from getting the ball into the rhythm of the offense. We had a little trouble with number 14 (Faith Measel), who is I think their best player, in the first half but we made some adjustments in the second half and kinda took her out of the game.”

The second half also saw Finley score her 1,000th point at Camp Verde.

“It was really cool and exciting,” Finley said.

She knew it was coming up but not how many points she had so it was surprise. The field goal that put her in the 1,000 point club came on an assist from Decker.

“That’s great,” Showers said. “To have her and Tanna get to 1,000 points in the same season, they started for me for four years, they’ve worked hard, they’ve been through good times, tough times, but they’ve been a cornerstone to our program.”

Lozanilla could have also reached that level but was injured last year.

“Because Amanda didn’t play last year, that really put her in a tough spot. If she would have played last year, she’d be right there with them, she’d be scoring a thousand,” Showers said.

Camp Verde has now won 11 straight, holds the No. 1 ranking, is 9-0 in regular season games and routed another top 10 team in No. 4 Phoenix Country Day last week. In their only close game since mid December, the Cowboys came back from 18 points down to beat Sedona Red Rock last week.

“This season’s really exciting, I think that we’ve come a long way and we’re doing a lot better as we’ve practiced and got more work in and we’re just getting better and better as the year goes along,” Finley said. “So it’s a lot of fun.”

If the Cowboys keep playing like how they did on Tuesday, they could be in for a deep playoff run.

“Well in the second half we were playing as well as anybody In the first half, we were okay,” Showers said. “So if we can put four quarters together, like we played in the third and the fourth in this game, we’re gonna be a tough team to beat.”

UP NEXT

On Friday the Cowboys travel to No. 32 Northland Prep. Their next home game is Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against No. 28 Scottsdale Prep.