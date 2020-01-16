OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Jan. 16
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

First AIA 2019-20 winter soccer rankings released, Mingus girls fifth

Mingus senior Felicia Bueno plays the ball during the Marauders’ 1-0 win over Chandler Seton Catholic Prep last week. Mingus is No. 5 in the rankings that debuted this week and Seton Catholic are No. 13. VVN/James Kelley

Mingus senior Felicia Bueno plays the ball during the Marauders’ 1-0 win over Chandler Seton Catholic Prep last week. Mingus is No. 5 in the rankings that debuted this week and Seton Catholic are No. 13. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: January 16, 2020 3:18 p.m.

photo

The AIA released their first winter soccer rankings of 2019-20 on Tuesday and both Mingus Union teams were in the top 15.

The girls side was ranked No. 5 and the boys No. 15. As of Thursday’s rankings, the girls are still fifth the boys are No. 22.

The Grand Canyon Region was well represented at the top of the rankings.

On the girls side, Prescott is No. 1, Flagstaff fourth, Lee Williams No. 8, Bradshaw Mountain 10th, Coconino No. 25 and Mohave No. 28.

In the boys Grand Canyon Region’s rankings, Flagstaff is No. 6, Bradshaw Mountain 12th, Coconino No. 19, Lee Williams No. 26, Prescott 30th and Mohave No. 38.

Tucson Amphitheater is No. 1 in the boys rankings.

Both the boys and the girls state tournaments are 16 teams, with the top eight starting the postseason directly in the tourney and the region winners getting automatic bids to the postseason. Those ranked ninth through 24 start in the play-in round, with No. 9 through 16 hosting, except for region champions ranked outside the top 16, they would host a play-in game.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mingus football debuts at No. 17 in AIA rankings
Mingus Union girls soccer debuts at No. 6 in state rankings
Undermanned Mingus boys soccer falls at home to Mesquite
Sports briefs: Camp Verde basketball teams, Mingus soccer teams win, MUHS girls basketball loses
Sports briefs: Camp Verde girls soccer upsets No. 3 Blue Ridge

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News