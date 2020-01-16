NAU football’s Aguilar earns sixth All-American honor

FLAGSTAFF — With the FCS football season in the books, Northern Arizona junior placekicker Luis Aguilar picked up his sixth All-American honor on Wednesday with his selection to the Athlon Sports FCS Postseason All-America Team.

His Athlon Sports honor joins a list that includes All-American distinction from HERO Sports, The Associated Press, FCS ADA, STATS FCS and Walter Camp since season’s end. Aguilar was also honored as the 2019 Fred Mitchell Award recipient as the nation’s top placekicker in the FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA back in December.

Aguilar finished the season third in the FCS in field goal percentage (88.8) and field goals made per game (1.83) and ninth in scoring (9.8 points per game). Among kickers, he was second in scoring.

Aguilar’s 57-yard field goal against Northern Colorado on Oct. 5 was the longest in the FCS this season and in all, he was 22-of-25 on field goal attempts. The Nogales, Ariz. native made all 52 of his extra point attempts and led the country with 61 kickoffs that resulted in touchbacks.

A total of six players from the Big Sky Conference was named to the Athlon Sports FCS Postseason All-America Team.

2019 NAU Football All-American/Postseason Honors:

• Luis Aguilar, Placekicker: Fred Mitchell Award recipient, HERO Sports All-America (First Team), The Associated Press All-America (First Team), FCS ADA All-America Team, STATS FCS All-America (First Team), Walter Camp All-America Team, Athlon Sports FCS Postseason All-America Team

• D.J. Arnson, Punter: HERO Sports All-America (Third Team), STATS FCS All-America (Third Team)

• Case Cookus, Quarterback: HERO Sports All-America (Second Team), The Associated Press (First Team), STATS FCS All-America (Second Team)

• Hendrix Johnson, Wide Receiver: HERO Sports Freshman All-America (Honorable Mention)

Brandon Porter, Wide Receiver: HERO Sports Sophomore All-America (First Team)