Thu, Jan. 16
Weather  48.0° weather icon
New consolidation legislation introduced
SB1122 seeks single canvas vote on school district merger vote

Andy Groseta

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: January 16, 2020 12:46 p.m.

State Sen. Sylvia Allen has introduced legislation that contradicts the three-canvass ballot asserted in SB 1073, Clarkdale-Jerome School Board President Jill Zaske said Wednesday.

Although the new legislation, SB 1122, is still in its first read, if approved it would amend Arizona Revised Statute 15-459 by using the total votes from one ballot, not three, to decide whether Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts should merge into one unified district.

SB 1073, which Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey endorsed in April 2019, originally sought a single-canvas vote from the Mingus Union, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Clarkdale-Jerome districts, which means one ballot, one question.

But SB 1073 was rewritten to state that there would be three separate ballots for the voters in each individual district based on an interpretation of existing state law on school district consolidation found in Arizona Revised Statute 15-459.

The three individual districts are Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union or Clarkdale-Jerome.

“We deserve and should have every right to represent ourselves in the consolidation,” Zaske said. “This new bill is taking away our independence, our voice, and our control and that is simply not acceptable.”

Three districts, one vote?

Although Clarkdale-Jerome decided in May 2017 that the district had no interest in merging with the other two districts, its district is still a voting entity for the consolidation, as Clarkdale-Jerome and Cottonwood-Oak Creek are the sole entities that make up the Mingus Union district.

“Do we want to remain in the Mingus Union district or not?” Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown asked. “Our voters should have the opportunity to decide that.”

With three ballots, that means that should any of the three voting districts vote against consolidation, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts would not merge.

Although SB 1122 would take away the power of the individual member districts, it would “not dilute the vote of persons whom vote against consolidation,” said Andy Groseta of the Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools.

“Under present law today, a minority of the voters can thwart the will of the majority, if that minority has a majority vote in one of the districts and votes against consolidation,” Groseta said. “If SB 1122 passes, the majority vote would determine whether the consolidation was accepted or rejected.”

Groseta also opined that a school district consolidation that is approved by the majority of the total votes cast “does not appear to violate the constitution,” based on an opinion from Ken Behringer, general counsel for the Arizona Legislative Council.

“This information was provided to us by Sen. (Sylvia) Allen, who received advice from the Arizona Legislative Council,” Groseta said.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

