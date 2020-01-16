Obituary: Lucy Couch 1941-2020

Lucy “Miss Lucy” Couch, 78, of Rimrock passed on January 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Lucy was born in West Virginia on December 24, 1941.

She moved to Camp Verde with her two daughters, Audre and Heather in 1971, where she married the love of her life, Billy Couch.

Miss Lucy opened her own dance studio where she taught ballet, tap and jazz to hundreds of adults and children.

Lucy was the “Queen Bee” and founder of the Camp Verde Red Hat Club. She was also an active member in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

She is survived by her two daughters and son-in-laws, Audre Arey and Kenneth Worden Sr, Heather Rash and Bryan Rash; three grandchildren, Heather Hutson, Ryan Rash and Amelia Rash.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Camp Verde Community Church, 480 S. 1st St., Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

A luncheon will follow the service in the church reception hall.

Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.