OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Jan. 16
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Lucy Couch 1941-2020

Lucy Couch 1941-2020

Lucy Couch 1941-2020

Originally Published: January 16, 2020 10:41 a.m.

Lucy “Miss Lucy” Couch, 78, of Rimrock passed on January 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Lucy was born in West Virginia on December 24, 1941.

She moved to Camp Verde with her two daughters, Audre and Heather in 1971, where she married the love of her life, Billy Couch.

Miss Lucy opened her own dance studio where she taught ballet, tap and jazz to hundreds of adults and children.

Lucy was the “Queen Bee” and founder of the Camp Verde Red Hat Club. She was also an active member in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

She is survived by her two daughters and son-in-laws, Audre Arey and Kenneth Worden Sr, Heather Rash and Bryan Rash; three grandchildren, Heather Hutson, Ryan Rash and Amelia Rash.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Camp Verde Community Church, 480 S. 1st St., Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

A luncheon will follow the service in the church reception hall.

Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Billy D. Couch 1934 - 2007
Obituary: Keela Irene Case 1922-2020
Arlene Mae Van Dine 1931 - 2010
Obituary: Pamela Lee Jackson 1948-2019
Karen Lerette 1941 - 2011

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News