Protection, excellence, probable cause part of Mingus drug test discussion

COTTONWOOD – If 18 percent of the nation’s high schools have some sort of drug testing program, then what about the other schools?

That’s what Mingus Union School Board Member Chip Currie asked Yancey DeVore as the school’s athletic director and the board discussed a randomized drug testing plan for the district’s student-athletes.

“Why are we going to do this when the other 82 percent don’t,” Currie asked DeVore. “Just because you can do it doesn’t mean you should do it.”

According to DeVore, the statistic came from a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He explained to the board that the district’s responsibility “is to protect our kids.”

If by testing student-athletes for drugs “can prevent kids from making those decisions on the weekend, we need to support that,” DeVore said. “I’d like to know if someone is using, or is struggling. I want to help them … I want a drug-free program.”

For Mingus Union Principal Genie Gee, randomized drug testing of student-athletes is about creating a “culture of excellence.”

“We’re trying to not do what’s always been done. I get that we may need to go back to the drawing board,” Gee said. “But I want us to do the best we can do for our kids. All of this, this came from the community. We’re responding to our community.”

Making the right choices

DeVore wasn’t able to specify the drugs students would be tested for using. But he did say that testing for the use of performance enhancing drugs would cost considerably more than testing simply for recreational drugs.

Although DeVore told the board he is still looking for more information on cost and how the drug testing would take place, he did explain that testing for 10 drugs would cost about $30, but to include performance-enhancing drugs would cost “somewhere in the $140 range.”

DeVore also told the board that the district is looking into grants to make drug testing more affordable. But Board Member Anthony Lozano questioned whether the ability to afford drug testing was enough to legitimize the program.

“Just because we (might get grants) doesn’t mean it’s what we should do,” Lozano said. “I’m worried about us making the right choices.”

For Currie, one of the right choices is knowing the difference between random and probable cause.

“When they walk through the doors, they don’t throw away their rights,” Currie said. “Why don’t you look for a probable cause before you test?”

Recreational versus PED

Last week, Superintendent Mike Westcott said that the district is looking not so much at testing for performance-enhancing drugs as it is looking at testing for recreational drugs.

“The primary concerns of our stakeholders have been recreational drugs,” Westcott said. “There’s been very little concern – not no concern – about the PEDs.”

In December, Westcott said that before any decisions on drug testing, the district might have a community forum or two in the spring.

“You try to make those types of decisions with community buy-in. You don’t want to be accused of not seeking stakeholder input.”

